3 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Property Prices Are Still Lower Than Gachibowli

Affordable pricing remains the biggest draw for Shamshabad right now. Buyers need over Rs 1.5 crore to buy a home near the Financial District. Meanwhile, real estate experts say 2BHK flats in Shamshabad cost around Rs 60 lakhs. Nearby Kothur offers similar apartments starting from Rs 45 lakhs. IT employees and middle-class families are actively looking at these areas for their first homes. Plot sales are also shooting up. Land prices currently range from Rs 35,000 to Rs 90,000 per square yard based on the exact location and road access. Investors want to buy properties here before rates touch Gachibowli levels.