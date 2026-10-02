Gandhi continues to be one of the most recognized names in the history of India, and cinema has continued to revisit the life, philosophy, and complex legacy of the leader through various films. Filmmakers have portrayed Gandhi from an internationally acclaimed biography of his life to fictional stories depicting the application of his philosophies in contemporary society.

Here is a list of 10 movies for Gandhi Jayanti that have provided memorable portrayals of Mahatma Gandhi:

1. Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh (2023)

Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh by Rajkumar Santoshi is a fiction-based historical alternative. In this story of an imaginary scenario where Gandhi survives the murder attack, Deepak Antani plays the role of Gandhi.