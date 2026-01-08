- Home
Lakshmir Bhandar is one of the key schemes of the Mamata government, providing financial aid to women in the state. Currently, the scheme offers ₹1000 to ₹1200, but there's talk of the allowance doubling.
Since coming to power, the Mamata government has launched various schemes in Bengal, providing financial benefits. Through these, ₹1000 to ₹1500 are deposited into accounts monthly.
Schemes in Bengal include Old Age Pension, Widow Pension, Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, and Yuvashree. These provide monthly payments, while some offer one-time grants.
Lakshmir Bhandar, a key Mamata govt scheme, is for women aged 25-60. General caste women get ₹1000, and SC/ST women get ₹1200. There are rumors the allowance might double.
There's a lot of talk about the allowance increase. TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh hinted at it. Many believe it will increase before the assembly elections, but the amount is unknown.
Many are yet to receive their payment. The money is expected by Jan 8, but technical issues might delay it to Jan 10. New applicants might also get their allowance this month.
