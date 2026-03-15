Tripura CM Manik Saha stated the BJP's goal is to contest all 28 seats in the next TTAADC elections. While not denying alliance partners, he emphasized that the party will not be dominated and will decide the extent of any seat sharing.

BJP Eyes All 28 TTAADC Seats

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the Bharatiya Janata Party does not deny alliance partners, but its goal is that the Bharatiya Janata Party will contest in all 28 seats in the next TTAADC elections. He said that there will be no chance of anyone coming and dominating them.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Whether we can give them as much as they need as partners or not will depend on us. Because we do not want to leave anyone out, the Bharatiya Janata Party follows the religion of alliances. But our target is 28," said CM Saha.

587 Voters Join BJP in Dhalai

CM Saha said this while participating in a joining program organised by the Karamchara Mandal of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Dhumachhara, Dhalai district, on Saturday.

While addressing the meeting, CM Saha said, "Today is truly a happy day for us. Today, 587 voters from 147 families are joining the Bharatiya Janata Party at this place.

"I welcome them on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party. You have taken the right decision at the right time. No one can take the country and the state forward without the Bharatiya Janata Party. The strength of this area and the mandal will increase through you. Along with this, you are going to be partners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in creating New India and our new Tripura," he said.

Saha Slams Opposition, Lauds PM's Transparency

The Chief Minister said, "What kind of political party have people seen in Tripura so far?"

"Earlier, there were many governments in ADC. Everyone shed crocodile tears for the people of the tribal section, although they did nothing. You know the condition of the Tipra Motha that is currently in power in ADC. Looting is going on now. I promise you that the BJP-led Tripura government and the Prime Minister's government are governments of transparency. Earlier, whenever we saw a government in Delhi, we saw only corruption and a corrupt government. But our Prime Minister says that I will neither indulge in corruption myself nor allow others to do so. I will be a watchman. The government is now running at the Centre under the leadership of such a worthy guardian, and it is running in our state too. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is now running in about 20-21 states. People understand that if the country is to move forward, it cannot be done without Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said CM Saha.

'Tripura Now a Front-Runner State'

The Chief Minister also said at the meeting that earlier, people had seen the politics of hooliganism in Tripura.

"But today, in terms of law and order, Tripura ranks third from the bottom among the 28 states of the country. A few days ago, according to statistics, the state saw an 8.2% decrease in crime over the last 20 years. Now, everyone looks at Tripura with respect. That has only been possible because we are working in the right direction. Tripura is in the second-highest position among the states of the North-Eastern region in terms of GSDP and per capita income. NITI Aayog has declared Tripura a front-runner state," said CM Saha.

CM Counters 'Thansa' Politics

He also said that politics has been done with a communal tone by saying Thansa Thansa. It is still happening.

"Politics is being done in chaos. But we are saying that Thansa here means there will be different castes, there will be janajatis, there will be minorities. Together, we want to make Tripura a beautiful place. And that is what Thansa is called. We are working for everyone with the aim of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Because no one can ever move forward without others," said CM Saha.

The joining meeting was attended by Bharatiya Janata Party Pradesh Vice President and ADC Member Bimal Chakma, Pradesh General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, Yuva Morcha General Secretary and MLA Shambhu Lal Chakma, Dhalai District President Patiram Reang, ADC Member Sanjay Das, Mandal President Sanjib Debbarma, and other top leaders. (ANI)