Lakshmir Bhandar updates: When will you get your allowance? Click here for details

Under the West Bengal government's Lakshmi Bhandar project, women aged 25 to 60 receive financial assistance. Learn how to check your application status and when you will start receiving the allowance.

Since coming to power, the Mamata government has launched a series of allowances. These allowances are for everyone in the state, from students to the elderly.

This list of allowances includes Kanyashree, Rupashree, widow allowance, old age allowance, Lakshmi Bhandar, and many more.

Among all these allowances, the Lakshmi Bhandar allowance has gained the most popularity. Women in the state aged 25 to 60 receive the Lakshmi Bhandar.

General category women receive ₹1000 per month, and Scheduled Caste women receive ₹1200 per month. Many have recently applied for the Lakshmi Bhandar allowance through Duare Sarkar. Now the question is, when will the allowance be received?

You can find out from home whether your application for the Lakshmi Bhandar allowance has been accepted.

If the Lakshmi Bhandar allowance application is accepted, you will first receive a message on your phone. You can also check on the website.

Go to the website http://socialsecurity.wb.gov.in/. There you will find the Track applicant status option. Click on it.

Click on this option and enter your Application ID, mobile number, Swasthya Sathi card number, and Aadhaar number there. By submitting, you will know when you will receive the Lakshmi Bhandar allowance.

Latest Videos