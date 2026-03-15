Telangana police raided ex-BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy's farmhouse, where a gun was fired. Reddy was among five people who tested positive for drugs at the party. A TDP MP was also present. Police found two grams of drugs and are investigating.

The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team of Telangana police conducted a surprise raid at former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy's farmhouse in Moinabad of Rangareddy district, during which a Delhi-based real estate businessman allegedly fired a gun, police said.

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Chevella DCP Yogesh Gautam said that, based on information about a party being held at the farmhouse without permission, police conducted a raid at around 9:30 PM on Saturday. He said that Pilot Rohit Reddy was one of the five people present at the party who tested positive in the drug test.

Drugs Found, Attendees Identified

"As soon as the police arrived, Delhi-based real estate businessman Namit Sharma fired one round from a gun. The gun belongs to Ritesh Reddy, the younger brother of Rohit Reddy. The gun has a valid license, but it was Namit Sharma who fired it," DCP Gautam said. "Police also found two grams of white powder (drugs) at the party. A total of 10 people were present, including nine men and one woman. Among them were public representatives, real estate businessmen, and other businesspersons," confirmed DCP Gautam.

Five Test Positive for Drugs

The 10 people present included former MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, TDP Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, Ritesh Reddy, Namit Mishra, M Ramesh, Shravan Kumar, Vijay Krishna, Ravi, and Arjun Reddy. "Out of these, five people tested positive in the drug test - Rohit Reddy, Namit Mishra, Ritesh Reddy, Kaushik Ravi, and Arjun Reddy," the DCP said, adding, "For further investigation, all of them have been sent for additional sample tests. After receiving the complete reports, legal action will be taken accordingly." Further investigation is underway. (ANI)