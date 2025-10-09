Lakshmir Bhandar Latest Updates: Will West Bengal Government Increase Money? Read On
Lakshmir Bhandar, launched in 2021, is functioning smoothly across the state. New information is surfacing. This government project, Lakshmir Bhandar, is reportedly getting more money!
West Bengal May Increase Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme Payout
CM Mamata Banerjee launched schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar and Kanyashree. Under Lakshmir Bhandar, general women get ₹1000/month and SC/ST women get ₹1200/month.
Great news! The allowance for West Bengal's popular Lakshmir Bhandar scheme might increase. Rumors suggest it could go up to ₹1500-₹2000 before the next assembly elections. Is it true?
After her 2021 win, CM Mamata Banerjee launched the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme to empower women financially. It provides monthly aid to economically disadvantaged women in the state.
The money is deposited in the first week of each month. The goal is to aid economically weak women. Initially, general women got ₹500/month and SC/ST women got ₹1000/month.
However, in February 2024, the allowance for this scheme was increased. Since then, general category women have been receiving ₹1000, and SC/ST women are getting ₹1200.
To apply, women must be residents of West Bengal, aged 25-60, with a family income below ₹2.10 lakh. They must meet these criteria to be eligible for the scheme.
However, if a family has an income tax-paying member, they cannot apply. The applicant must also have her own bank account linked with an Aadhaar card.
With rising inflation, running a household on ₹1000 or ₹1200 is tough. Analysts suggest the allowance might increase to ₹1500-₹2000 before the 2026 assembly elections.
So far, there's no official notice; it's all just rumors. The CM might raise the allowance before elections to boost her vote bank, but nothing is confirmed yet.
In Nov 2024, the CM announced adding 5 lakh more women to the scheme, bringing the total to over 2.2 crore. Whether the allowance increases before the 2026 election is up to the govt.