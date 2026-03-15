Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated new school buildings in Kannur, emphasizing the government's push for modern facilities like robotic labs. He said Kerala's education sector has gained global notice due to sustained social commitment.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the new building of Panambatta New UP School and Vengad EK Nayanar Memorial Higher Secondary School building in Kannur, highlighting the government's commitment to providing modern facilities in public schools.

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Modern Facilities for Global Competitiveness

Speaking at the inauguration of the new building of Panambatta New UP School on Saturday, the chief minister said the government has provided modern facilities in public schools in line with the changing world, and children in schools across the state have become capable of competing with children with the highest academic standards in the world.

"The government has provided modern facilities in public schools in line with the changing world. All the modern facilities, like robotic labs and classrooms using artificial intelligence, are being made available to students in public schools. Teachers have also been provided with timely training. Thus, children in schools in all parts of the state have become capable of competing with children with the highest academic standards in the world," said Vijayan.

Kerala Education Gains Global Notice

At the inauguration of the Vengad EK Nayanar Memorial Higher Secondary School building, the chief minister said the state's education sector has been elevated to a level that the world has started to notice as a result of the government's social commitment.

"The state's education sector has been elevated to a level that the world has started to notice as a result of the government's social commitment to stand by the common needs of the country. The progress in the education sector in Kerala over the last ten years has not happened as a natural process. Rather, it is the result of interventions made by the government with social commitment. Through such interventions, Kerala has become a hub of higher education," said Vijayan.

Decade of Development: Rs 5,000 Crore Investment

He further said that in the last 10 years, the state government has spent Rs 5,000 crore on the development of public education.

"In the last 10 years, the state government has spent Rs 5,000 crore on the development of public education. The government has not only provided infrastructure facilities like good buildings and hi-tech classrooms with modern facilities for schools, but has also been able to complete the distribution of textbooks in a timely manner. But this was not the case before 2016. There were five lakh fewer children in public schools. 1,000 schools were on the verge of closure. Children were not receiving textbooks on time," said the Chief Minister. (ANI)