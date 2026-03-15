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UP Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorms Bring Brief Relief in Some Parts; Heat Persists in Others
Get the latest Uttar Pradesh weather forecast for March 15. Expect a mix of sun, haze, and thunderstorms in Lucknow, Noida, and Prayagraj. Stay updated on temperatures and air quality.
UP Weather on Sunday
Uttar Pradesh may see mixed weather conditions on Sunday, March 15, with sunshine, haze and a chance of thunderstorms in some places. The day will remain warm across the state, though clouds or brief storms could bring slight relief in certain areas. Air quality may still be very unhealthy in a few cities.
Lucknow
Lucknow will have partly sunny skies, with a chance of a thunderstorm developing later in the afternoon. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 34°C, while the minimum may settle around 18°C. The real feel will be near 33°C, and air quality will remain very unhealthy.
Noida
Noida may see a thunderstorm in the morning, followed by hazy conditions for the rest of the day. The maximum temperature will be about 30°C, and the minimum will be close to 17°C. The real feel will stay around 30°C, while air quality remains very unhealthy.
Prayagraj
Prayagraj is likely to have mostly sunny weather through the day. The temperature may climb to 35°C, while the minimum will be around 18°C. The real feel could reach 37°C, making the afternoon feel particularly hot.
Overall, Saturday brings warm conditions with isolated storm activity and hazy air in some places. People should remain alert for sudden weather changes and take care in areas with poor air quality.
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