Ahead of TN polls, senior Congress leader Trichy Velusamy said the DMK-Congress alliance is not permanent and anything could happen. He added that he does not agree with forming an alliance with a party that may lose, prioritising public good.

Ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls, senior Congress leader Trichy Velusamy said his party's alliance with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was not permanent and that anything could happen at any time. The Congress leader further said that he does not agree with forming an alliance with a party that may lose.

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Speaking to reporters here, he said that, regardless of political affiliations, the main goal should be to do good for the people. "The DMK-Congress alliance is not permanent. Anything can happen at any time. I do not agree with forming an alliance with a party that may lose. Regardless of who we are in a political party, the main goal should be to do good for the people," Velusamy said.

Velusamy Slams Govt Over Crimes Against Children

On the recent incidents of crimes against children in Tamil Nadu, the Congress leader strongly criticised the state government's handling of such cases. "Compared to the harassment case involving a girl near Thoothukudi, what happened near Krishnagiri is the height of brutality. A two-year-old girl has been affected. Even animals would not behave in such a manner. It is a barbaric act. I will not say that this incident alone is the failure of this government, but what matters is the action and approach taken by the government after such incidents occur," Velusamy said.

Alleges Favourable Treatment for DMK Accused

He pointed out that the main accused in the Krishnagiri case is the Youth Wing leader of the ruling DMK. "The main accused in this case is the Youth Wing leader of the ruling DMK. The police arrested him but escorted him as if they were taking a king. Could there be anything more frightening for families than this? The government must take strict action against those involved in such crimes. Only then will people feel safe and confident," Velusamy said.

On CBI Probe Involving Actor Vijay

On the Karur stampede incident, Velusamy said the CBI has called Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay for questioning, and no one should spread false information about it. "The CBI has called Vijay for questioning. No one should spread false information about this. Not only Vijay, but others have also been summoned for inquiry. Even if the CBI calls me, I am ready to appear for questioning. What matters is that justice should be delivered after the investigation is completed," he said.

'Govt That Can't Ensure Safety Shouldn't Continue'

The Congress leader also said he is one of the most senior politicians active in Tamil Nadu today, and also one of those party workers who believe that this government, which cannot ensure the safety of people, should not continue. "Among the politicians active in Tamil Nadu today, there is no one more senior than me. I did not enter politics for posts or money. That is why I am freely expressing my opinions. I am also one of the Congress workers who believe that this government, which cannot ensure the safety of people, should not continue. These ideas were first raised by us. But unfortunately, it has not happened yet in Tamil Nadu. If the Congress leadership had taken the right decision, many good things would have happened for Tamil Nadu--I firmly believe that," he added. (ANI)