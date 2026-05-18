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7th Pay Commission: WB Govt Approves New Pay Panel, Big Salary Hike on the Cards for Employees!
Some great news is here for West Bengal's state government employees. The state government has finally decided to set up the 7th Pay Commission. State Minister Agnimitra Pal made the announcement right after a cabinet meeting.
7th Pay Commission Approved After Cabinet Meeting
State Minister Agnimitra Pal announced the government's decision to form the 7th Pay Commission. She shared the news after a crucial cabinet meeting, bringing cheer to lakhs of employees.
CM Leads Cabinet Meeting with Senior Ministers
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari led the Monday cabinet meeting. Five ministers attended: Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Pal, Nisith Pramanik, Ashok Kirtania, and Kshudiram Tudu. Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal was also present at the meeting.
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Agnimitra Pal Announces Formation of 7th State Pay Commission
DA Not Discussed, Pay Matrix to Narro
The minister clarified that Dearness Allowance (DA) was not on the agenda for Monday's meeting, but it will be discussed later. The 7th Pay Commission's main feature is the pay matrix, which will close the huge salary gap between state and central government employees.
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2.57 Fitment Factor to Boost Salaries Under 7th Pay Commission
DA Gap to Align with CPI; Allowances Likely to Rise
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