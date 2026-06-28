Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi lauded the Indian volleyball team's performance at the Asian Championship in Ahmedabad and the city's growing sports culture. He also hailed the Shala Praveshotsav initiative for aiding underprivileged children.

Sanghavi Applauds Indian Volleyball Team, Ahmedabad's Sports Culture

Gujarat Home and Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi attended the Asian Volleyball Championship semi-final between India and Indonesia at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad. On this occasion, Home and Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that the response from sports enthusiasts in Ahmedabad and nearby cities throughout the tournament has been remarkable. He noted that the stadium was packed with thousands of fans one to two hours before every match, reflecting the growing sports culture in India, especially in Gujarat.

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The Minister added that international officials he interacted with yesterday highly appreciated Gujarat's warm hospitality and excellent arrangements.

Harsh Sanghavi expressed pride in the Indian volleyball team's performance, saying that Team India played exceptionally well throughout the tournament and reached the semi-finals without losing a single match. Although the team suffered a narrow defeat in the decisive final set, he said the youth's fighting spirit, determination, and sportsmanship made the nation proud.

He said the performance of India's young volleyball players would inspire young athletes across the country and further boost their confidence and morale. Congratulating the Indian team, the Sports Minister expressed confidence that the players would build on their unbeaten run to the semi-finals, overcome the narrow defeat, and prepare with renewed determination for the upcoming World Cup.

He added that Ahmedabad is rapidly emerging as a leading global sports city. The event was attended by Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) President Ramon Suzara, Control Committee President Hugh Graham, and Gujarat State Volleyball Association (GSVA) President N. G. Patel, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) representative Shri Dharamsinh Desai, and other office-bearers and leading members of the sports fraternity.

Focus on Education and Social Change

Earlier, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi hailed the Shala Praveshotsav initiative at the 'Shala Praveshotsav 2026' programme at PM Thaltej Anupam Primary School in Thaltej, saying that it provides equal opportunities to underprivileged children and children freed from begging, adding that it will prove instrumental in bringing positive social change.

On this occasion, Sanghavi stated that this effort to provide the right to education and equal opportunities to underprivileged children and children freed from begging would prove instrumental in bringing positive social change.

Rescuing Children and Taking Action

He informed that since 2022, a total of 276 children have been rescued from begging and connected with education through 'Signal Schools' and other government schools.

He highlighted that action was taken against interstate rackets involved in bringing children from other states for begging, resulting in the rescue of 33 children who were subsequently reunited with their families.

A Call to Action for Teachers and Citizens

He appealed to teachers to provide these children with the same affection, guidance, and values as they would offer their own children. He also urged citizens present at the event to maintain cleanliness, follow traffic rules, and prioritise road safety, the press release said. (ANI)