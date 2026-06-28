A large-scale tree plantation campaign aims to transform Gandhinagar into a model 'Green Constituency'. Chaired by Amit Shah, the initiative targets planting over 1.26 crore trees and developing 101 Oxygen Parks with public participation.

Mega Green Initiative for Gandhinagar

To transform the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency into the nation's model 'Green Constituency' and create a cleaner environment for future generations, a large-scale tree plantation campaign has been planned for 2026-27. In this regard, a high-level review meeting was held in Ahmedabad under the chairmanship of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das were present at the meeting.

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Ambitious Plantation Targets

Under this mega campaign, a large-scale tree plantation drive will be held on July 12, at 308 locations across the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency with active participation from the administration and the public. As part of the campaign, the Forest Department has planned to plant over 60 lakh saplings and develop 82 'Van Kavach'. The overall plantation target has been set at more than 1.26 crore trees across the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency, more than double last year's target. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has set a target of 31.43 lakh trees, followed by Ahmedabad district (9 lakh), Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (6.27 lakh), Gandhinagar district (12.5 lakh), AUDA (4 lakh), GUDA (1.67 lakh), GIDC (1 lakh), along with other implementing agencies.

As part of the initiative, 121 social and voluntary organisations, banks, and industrial institutions have undertaken the responsibility of planting and nurturing nearly 28.50 lakh trees. More than 2.33 lakh volunteers will participate in this mega plantation campaign.

Development of 101 Oxygen Parks

A key decision taken at the meeting was to develop 101 Oxygen Parks across Ahmedabad for the benefit of city residents. Union Home Minister suggested that complete details of all the parks, including photographs, videos, and GPS locations, be made available on a dedicated website through a one-click online index.

Park Amenities and Accessibility

The Oxygen Parks will be equipped with modern amenities such as walking tracks, lighting, signage, parking facilities, and children's play areas, and will be developed at the earliest.

Strategic Implementation and Techniques

To expand the campaign, the administration has prepared a micro-planning strategy under which intensive plantation will be undertaken in residential societies with space for more than 50 trees and across all GIDC areas to promote a cleaner environment. Tree plantation will also be carried out along road medians, dump sites, vacant government land, and open spaces adjoining railway tracks to increase green cover.

The campaign will adopt modern techniques such as the Miyawaki method and dense plantation. Under the campaign, the Forest Department will plant 60 lakh saplings and develop 83 'Van Kavach'.

Encouraging Public and Corporate Participation

Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign, launched under the inspiration of the Prime Minister, every tenement, row house, and bungalow household will receive one free sapling to encourage greater public participation. Leading institutions have also undertaken, under their CSR initiatives, the responsibility of planting and nurturing lakhs of trees.

High-Level Meeting Attendees

The review meeting was attended by MLA and BJP Gujarat State President Jagdish Vishwakarma, local MLAs, Urban Development Secretary M. Thennarasan, Forest and Environment Secretary Vinod Rao, Roads and Buildings Secretary P. R. Patelia, Head of Forest Force Jaipal Singh, Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister Dhiraj Parekh, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, Ahmedabad Collector Bhavya Verma, Gandhinagar Collector Shri Ravindra Khatale, AUDA Chief Executive Officer Mirant Parikh, senior government officials, and BJP district presidents of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. (ANI)