Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, backing Sonia Gandhi's editorial, slammed the Centre for its silence on the Palestinian crisis. He accused the Modi govt of changing 75 years of Indian history and lacking the guts to issue a statement.

Congress Slams Centre's Silence on Palestine

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday slammed the Central government for remaining silent on the Palestinian crisis. Singhvi's sharp remarks come in support of a recent editorial by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in which she urges the nation to reclaim its independent voice and advocate for peace and 'humanitarian values' in Gaza.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Madam Sonia Gandhi has described the plight of possibly the most oppressed group on Earth... You have supported them (Palestinians) only orally... the Israeli army targeted the young children of Palestine so that they would stop a whole future breed of opposers. In all this, you are doing what? You, the government of India, are either abstaining or silent. This is changing 75 years of Indian consistent, continuous history, irrespective of the governmental colour... You don't have the guts to issue a statement because you're very friendly with somebody in Israel. You don't have the guts to issue a statement because you're scared of Trump. What is the point of all this?", he told ANI

Meanwhile, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in her article, also questioned the Modi government's stance on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank. Sonia Gandhi argued that the current administration's lack of a public position is inconsistent with India's national interests and moral traditions.

Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Palestine

Meanwhile, on June 20, Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least six people, including two children and a cameraman with broadcaster Al Jazeera, according to Palestinian health officials, as reported by Politico.

Earlier in June, the Palestinian Ministry of Health claimed the Palestinian health sector is facing a serious and unprecedented humanitarian crisis as a result of the suffocating financial crisis and the continued financial siege imposed by Israel, a situation they claim now threatens the lives of thousands of Palestinian patients and places the healthcare system on the brink of collapse.

According to the Palestinian side, the situation further deteriorated amid sharp economic decline, rising poverty and unemployment rates, and the increasing dependence of Palestinian citizens on already overstretched public healthcare services.

The Palestinian side further warned that the continued deterioration of the healthcare sector constitutes a grave humanitarian threat and calls upon the international community, humanitarian organisations, and donor states to take urgent action to support the Palestinian health sector and safeguard the right of Palestinian patients to life and medical treatment.