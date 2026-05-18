Fresh action initiated in West Bengal's 2021 post-poll violence cases with 458 new enquiries and 181 FIRs. The move follows a directive from new CM Suvendu Adhikari after the BJP's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Fresh action has been initiated in connection with the 2021 post-poll violence cases in West Bengal, with authorities starting 458 new enquiries, registering 181 new FIRs and reopening 59 cases where final reports had earlier been submitted. The process of investigation and reopening of cases is continuing.

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CM Adhikari Orders Fresh Probes

The developments come after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari directed police across the state to enforce provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and register FIRs in all uninvestigated murder and assault cases linked to the 2021 post-poll violence. Adhikari had urged victims and their families to come forward and lodge complaints even if they did not possess evidence, assuring them that investigations would be carried out by the police. The directive came amid a series of actions against several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders over allegations related to extortion, violence and land grabbing since Adhikari assumed office on May 9 following the BJP's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

TMC Criticises Centre, Alleges Misuse of Power

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee, General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress, criticised the Centre over the post-poll violence in the state and alleged misuse of power during the counting process in the recently concluded 2026 Assembly elections. In a post on X, Banerjee expressed condolences to the families affected by the violence and alleged that Central forces remained "mute spectators" during the incidents. He further claimed that TMC candidates and counting agents were forcibly removed from counting centres in several constituencies.

Mamata Banerjee Seeks Protection, Alleges Murders

Earlier, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared before Chief Justice HC Sujoy Pal in connection with a public interest litigation (PIL) related to the alleged post-poll violence following the declaration of the 2026 Assembly election results. Mamata Banerjee sought "immediate protection of people" and alleged incidents of hooliganism and arson in the state. "In front of the police, they are doing hooliganism, burning. Children are not spared, minorities are not spared, and women are not spared. 10 of our workers have been murdered," she alleged.

BJP's Historic Win in 2026 Elections

The BJP formed its first-ever government in West Bengal after securing 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule. The TMC was reduced to 80 seats in the elections. (ANI)