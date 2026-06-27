BJP leader Keya Ghosh slammed Sonia Gandhi for criticising India's foreign policy. Ghosh questioned Gandhi's silence on the Sandeshkhali incident and atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, alleging her concern is only for her vote bank.

BJP leader slams Sonia Gandhi over foreign policy remarks, cites Sandeshkhali

BJP leader Keya Ghosh on Saturday hit out at Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi over her recent remarks on India's foreign policy, questioning her stance on several domestic and international issues.

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Ghosh questions Gandhi's 'selective criticism'

Reacting to Sonia Gandhi's article, Ghosh said the Congress leader was selective in her criticism. "Sonia Gandhi is criticising foreign policy, but first let's look at domestic issues. When the Sandeshkhali incident happened, with years of exploitation of women, where was Sonia Gandhi's domestic policy? Why was she silent?" she said.

She also referred to violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and developments in Israel. "And when thousands of Hindus in Bangladesh faced atrocities, where was her foreign policy then? Why did she remain silent? Even in Israel, when young girls were kidnapped, enslaved, and videos released, why was she silent?" Ghosh further asked.

"It seems her concern is only for her vote bank," she alleged.

Sonia Gandhi questions Modi govt's silence on Gaza

The remarks come after Sonia Gandhi, in an article, questioned the Modi government's stance on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.

Sonia Gandhi argued that the current administration's lack of a public position is inconsistent with India's national interests and moral traditions.

Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi's remarks, which highlight the suffering of Palestinian families, were also posted by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to emphasise the urgent need for a shift in the government's current foreign policy approach. "The calculus of national interest demands that we respond to the global public opinion against the Israeli regime's genocidal actions in Gaza and its brutal displacement and dispossession of lakhs of Palestinian families in the occupied West Bank. The Modi government's continued silence simply cannot be explained rationally or morally. -Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji, CPP Chairperson," the post read.

Palestinian humanitarian situation

Meanwhile, on June 20, Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least six people, including two children and a cameraman with broadcaster Al Jazeera, according to Palestinian health officials, as reported by Politico.

Earlier in June, the Palestinian Ministry of Health claimed the Palestinian health sector is facing a serious and unprecedented humanitarian crisis as a result of the suffocating financial crisis and the continued financial siege imposed by Israel, a situation they claim now threatens the lives of thousands of Palestinian patients and places the healthcare system on the brink of collapse.

According to the Palestinian side, the situation further deteriorated amid sharp economic decline, rising poverty and unemployment rates, and the increasing dependence of Palestinian citizens on already overstretched public healthcare services.

The Palestinian side further warned that the continued deterioration of the healthcare sector constitutes a grave humanitarian threat and calls upon the international community, humanitarian organisations, and donor states to take urgent action to support the Palestinian health sector and safeguard the right of Palestinian patients to life and medical treatment.

(ANI)