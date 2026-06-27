Abhishek Manu Singhvi called recurring exam paper leaks a 'seasonal activity' while slamming the govt over the Maharashtra TET paper leak. He also targeted MP CM Mohan Yadav over alleged land deals by his family in Ujjain.

Paper Leaks a 'Seasonal Activity': Singhvi

Senior Congress leader and Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday said that repeated exam paper leaks in the country have become a "seasonal activity", while questioning accountability at multiple levels of governance in the Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak case.

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Speaking to ANI, Singhvi said, "Nowadays, it's (paper leak) become a seasonal activity... Every three months, every exam has this, and nobody is accountable. The accountable person is going to be the local chairperson of Maharashtra. What about the Maharashtra minister? No. What about the central minister for NEET? No. It's the same thing."

He further termed the recurring incidents as an example of political stubbornness and failure of responsibility. "All these three examples in quick succession are clear examples of the politics of 'zidd' (stubbornness), of obstinacy, an intersection of arrogance with infallibility," Singhvi added.

Maharashtra TET Postponed, SIT Formed

His remarks come after the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for June 28 following allegations of a question paper leak.

Police in Bhiwandi had conducted a raid based on intelligence inputs and detained three individuals in connection with the case. Officials said multiple sets of question papers were recovered and verified, confirming the leak of the examination material.

Thane Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. Authorities said further action will be taken against all those found involved, and strict measures, including action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), have been proposed against the masterminds by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shinde had termed the incident "very disturbing" and assured that no accused would be spared, adding that the state government is committed to a "zero tolerance" policy towards corruption and exam malpractice.

Singhvi Targets MP CM Over Ujjain Land Deal

In a separate remark, Singhvi also targeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over allegations related to land purchases in Ujjain by his family members.

"Mahakal, the most revered name in Indian spirituality and Indian religion, similar to the Ram Janmabhoomi, is facing this kind of nonsense. It is a case of Ujjain incorporated. It is a case of CM's office incorporated... Something in the public domain, you (CM Mohan Yadav) are the CM, you can buy merrily in the very same area where these changes are happening... But why can't you (BJP) change him (CM Mohan Yadav)? This is the politics of 'zidd' (stubbornness)... There is stoic silence," he said.

Conflict of Interest Allegations

The remarks come amid allegations raised by Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh, over alleged land acquisition involving CM Mohan Yadav's family in Ujjain, where reports claimed significant land purchases were made in areas linked to the upcoming Kumbh 2028 project.

Congress leaders have termed it a conflict of interest and alleged "insider trading-like" advantage due to access to policy-related information. The BJP, however, has defended the Chief Minister and rejected the allegations. (ANI)