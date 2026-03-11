New Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss governance. Sandhu, who replaces VK Saxena, said his focus will be on development and making Delhi compete with global capitals. He was also a BJP candidate in the 2024 polls.

New Delhi LG Outlines Priorities

New Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed matters concerning public service and governance. In a post on X, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, "A pleasure to call on Hon'ble Home Minister of India Amit Shah at his residence. Had an engaging discussion on issues of mutual interest and matters concerning public service and governance."

Earlier, Sandhu affirmed his focus on development, saying that the national capital should compete against capitals across the world. Speaking to ANI, Taranjit Sandhu said, "Delhi is our capital, and we have to compete and compare with all the capitals of the world. We have to move ahead along with everyone. The focus is and should be on development."

He had also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah after he was appointed the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi (LG). "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the most revered Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has provided me the opportunity to serve the people of Delhi as Lieutenant Governor. His leadership and visionary guidance have always been a source of inspiration. I am also grateful for the trust and guidance of the Home Minister Amit Shah. I am committed to serving the people of Delhi and the nation with dedication, loyalty, and humility," Sandhu wrote.

Major Administrative Reshuffle Across States

Taranjit Sandhu is part of the major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country. In the reshuffle, Taranjit Singh Sandhu replaced VK Saxena, who has now been appointed as the Ladakh LG. Taranjit Sandhu was also a BJP candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Additionally, senior leader Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed as Nagaland Governor, and Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain has been named Governor of Bihar. In other key changes, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been named Governor of Telangana, while Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has been transferred to serve as Governor of Maharashtra.

Furthermore, Kavinder Gupta, the outgoing Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, has been appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will discharge the additional functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)