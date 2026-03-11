A viral video allegedly shows a Trinamool Congress councillor and his wife assaulting a doctor in his clinic in West Bengal, sparking public outrage. The incident has renewed concerns about the safety of healthcare professionals in the state, leading to calls for stronger protections and an official investigation.

A video allegedly showing a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor and his wife physically assaulting a doctor inside a medical chamber in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage and renewed debate over the safety of healthcare professionals in the state.

According to reports, the incident took place in Egra town, where the doctor was attending to patients at his private chamber near the Egra Central Bus Stand. The viral footage reportedly shows the councillor and his wife confronting the doctor and creating a disturbance inside the clinic before the situation escalated into physical violence.

The doctor involved in the incident has been identified as Tapendra Manna. Those accused in the assault are Trinamool Congress councillor Debodurlabh Maity, also known as Bacchu, who represents Ward No. 8 of the Egra Municipality, and his wife.

According to West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, the incident occurred when the councillor and his wife entered the doctor’s chamber while he was seeing patients and began creating a ruckus.

“The video was recorded yesterday, near Agar Central Bus Stand, when Tapendu Manna was attending to his patients at his chamber. Suddenly, the Trinamool Congress Councillor of Ward No. 8 of Egra Municipality, Debodurlabh Maity alias Bacchu, and his wife, entered the chamber and started creating a ruckus. The doctor was also physically assaulted,” Adhikari claimed.

The video was shared on social media by the BJP leader, who used the incident to criticise the law and order situation in West Bengal. Reacting to the footage, Adhikari alleged that doctors in the state are increasingly vulnerable to attacks and intimidation.

“No doctor in West Bengal is safe under the current Trinamool Congress regime. Be it the case of the sister of R.G. Kar, or that of any doctor in a state-run hospital or any doctor providing private medical services to people in the state, none of them are safe in West Bengal under the current regime,” he said.

He further claimed that the incident highlighted deeper governance and law-and-order concerns in the state.

“If one is a Trinamool leader, they can do whatever they want because here it is not the rule of law, but the law of the rulers that prevails. This situation needs immediate change, which is why the people of the state need a BJP government in West Bengal,” Adhikari added.

The viral video has triggered strong reactions on social media, with many users expressing concern over the safety of doctors and other healthcare workers. The incident has also reignited political tensions between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP in the state.

The episode comes against the backdrop of earlier controversies involving violence against medical professionals in West Bengal, including a widely reported case involving a junior doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in 2024.

As the video continues to circulate online, the incident has intensified calls for stronger protections for healthcare workers and greater accountability in cases of violence against doctors. Authorities are expected to examine the viral footage and investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.