A woman was injured after two bike-borne miscreants snatched her gold chain in Sunaripada under Sundargarh Town Police Station in Odisha. The incident involving Meera Devi Agarwal was captured on CCTV and the video has gone viral online. Local people helped the injured woman and informed police.

A shocking chain snatching incident in Sundargarh district of Odisha has come to light after CCTV footage of the crime surfaced online. The video shows two men on a motorcycle snatching a gold chain from a woman in a busy area. The incident took place in Sunaripada, which falls under the Sundargarh Town Police Station limits. The video of the crime has now spread widely on social media, raising concern about safety in public places.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Two bike-borne miscreants carry out the snatching

According to reports, the incident happened when a woman named Meera Devi Agarwal was on the road in Sunaripada. Two men arrived on a motorcycle and targeted her. Within seconds, one of the men snatched the gold chain from her neck before speeding away from the spot.

Scroll to load tweet…

The CCTV footage clearly captured the manner in which the crime was carried out. The suspects escaped before anyone nearby could stop them.

Also Read: Indore Man Dies By Suicide After Being Slapped By Cop, Family Demands Probe

Woman injured during the incident

During the sudden snatching, Meera Devi Agarwal was injured. The force used by the miscreants caused her to fall and suffer injuries. Local people rushed to help her after the incident. They assisted the injured woman and later informed the police about what had happened.

The quick response by nearby residents helped ensure that the woman received support soon after the incident.

Police begin action after incident

After receiving the information, police from the Sundargarh Town Police Station started looking into the case. Officers are examining the CCTV footage to identify the two men involved in the crime. Efforts are being made to track the motorcycle used in the snatching.

Police officials are expected to question witnesses and collect more details that could help locate the suspects.

Also Read: Odisha Woman Lured for Temple Wedding, Raped by Boyfriend and Stranger, Thrown from Building

Video surfaces on social media

The CCTV footage of the incident quickly went viral online. Many social media users shared the video and expressed concern over the increasing number of theft and snatching cases.

Some users said the video was disturbing because the woman could be seen crying on the road after the incident. Others raised questions about public safety and asked authorities to strengthen policing in busy areas.

One user wrote that he was deeply disturbed after watching the video. He said the woman was crying on the road, but many bikers passing by did not stop to help. Another user claimed the incident happened in his locality and urged the government to take necessary steps to improve security.