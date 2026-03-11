Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin lauded the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, revealing that 56 of the 60 successful UPSC aspirants from the state were its beneficiaries. He said the initiative has reversed a declining trend in TN's civil services success.

Naan Mudhalvan Scheme Yields Results

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that 56 of 60 aspirants clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations were beneficiaries of the state government's Naan Mudhalvan scheme. Addressing the appreciation ceremony for candidates clearing the UPSC examinations, CM Stalin said that the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme and special training programs have yielded results for students.

The Chief Minister said, "First of all, I would like to convey my congratulations and appreciation to those who have succeeded in the All India Civil Services Examination through their hard work and dedication. A few years ago, the number of candidates from Tamil Nadu succeeding in the UPSC examination had been steadily declining. After the Dravidian Model government came to power, we took note of this issue and introduced numerous initiatives to address it immediately."

"Our government has implemented several efforts, such as the 'Naan Mudhalvan' incentive scheme, special training programs to prepare candidates for interviews, and many other initiatives. These efforts have been yielding good results in recent times, and I would like to extend my appreciation and thanks to the officials who worked on these initiatives," he added.

A Call for Humble Service and Social Justice

Stalin asked the successful candidates to treat citizens with humility and maintain social justice when they take up administrative roles. He said, "This year, 60 candidates from Tamil Nadu have been selected, and it gives me special happiness that 56 of them have benefited from the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. In my view, this number should increase even further."

"The successful candidates present here should become role models and go on to serve as District Collectors and administrative officers across various districts in India. You may also serve as Indian ambassadors in foreign countries and strengthen the relationships between nations. You must also treat ordinary people with kindness and humility. All of you should work with the values of social justice as your foundation. I believe that you will bring great pride and recognition to Tamil Nadu," the Chief Minister added.

About the Scheme and UPSC Results

Launched in 2022, Naan Mudhalvan is a skilling initiative under the Department of Special Programme Implementation to empower the youth of the state to gain industry-relevant, employable skills. The UPSC declared the civil services final result for 2025 on March 6. A total of 958 candidates have made it to the merit list. (ANI)