Under the Ganges! Howrah–Salt lake metro to start soon: Here's the date
Just a few more days to wait until you can travel directly from Howrah to Sector Five, Salt Lake, under the Ganges River! The East-West Metro project is nearing completion after a long wait. When will this route be operational? Find out the date.
Directly from Howrah to Salt Lake under the Ganges. This metro route under the Ganges is already historic.
On March 6 of last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Howrah Maidan to Esplanade section of this metro. The current goal is to open the Sealdah to Esplanade section.
According to sources, the Prime Minister may visit the state on April 24 and inaugurate several railway projects. Many hope that the inauguration date of the Sealdah-Esplanade Metro will be announced during this visit.
What is the current status of the Sealdah-Esplanade Metro? The construction work on this route was stopped for a long time due to the Bowbazar tunnel disaster.
Trial runs are currently underway on the Sealdah-Esplanade Metro route, but fire safety clearance has not yet been obtained.
Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) may visit soon. Passenger service from Howrah Maidan to Sector Five may start as soon as permission is granted.
Once this metro route is operational, it will take only about 30 minutes to reach Salt Lake Sector Five from Howrah. Traffic congestion will be reduced, saving time and the environment. The tunnel under the Ganges is a milestone in Indian railway engineering.