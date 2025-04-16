ATM on wheels! Panchavati Express installs India's first train ATM
Cash transactions continue to hold their ground, leading to a steady demand for ATMs. Indian Railways is now preparing to introduce ATM services on trains, exploring the 'ATM on Wheels' concept to enhance passenger convenience.
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 02:39 PM
ATMs, typically seen in malls, centers, and banks, will now be available on moving trains. Indian Railways is working on the "ATM on Wheels" concept for passenger convenience. Central Railway has initiated a pilot project.
An ATM has been installed in the AC chair car coach of the Mumbai-Manmad Panchavati Express under a private bank. This pilot ATM unit features a shutter door for passenger safety while the train is in motion. The coach has been modified at the Manmad workshop.
The Panchavati Express runs daily between CSMT, Mumbai, and Manmad Junction. This 4.30-hour journey is considered a key route, making it suitable for the pilot ATM project. If successful, the service may expand to other routes.
Onboard ATMs will facilitate easy cash access for passengers and enhance banking service accessibility. Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, Swapnil Neelam, stated that this is a pilot project with plans for full-scale implementation soon.
