LIC's Jeevan Shiromani plan: How to get Rs 1 crore in 4 years
LIC's Jeevan Shiromani policy offers a unique opportunity to become a crorepati. This policy provides a large sum of Rs. 1 crore in a short period, along with savings and a guaranteed income.
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 01:47 PM
1 Min read
LIC Jeevan Shiromani Policy
Become a crorepati with LIC Jeevan Shiromani Policy. Secure a substantial fund of Rs. 1 crore in a short span.
What is it?
LIC Jeevan Shiromani Policy encourages savings. Launched in 2017, it's a non-linked, money-back plan offering protection during illness and emergencies.
Loan facilities
Jeevan Shiromani offers death benefits and a lump sum on maturity. Loan facilities are also available.
Age and eligibility
Minimum sum assured: ₹1 crore. Policy term: 14, 16, 18, 20 years. Entry age: 18 years.
Payouts
Policy term-based payouts: 30% (14 years), 35% (16 years), 40% (18 years), 45% (20 years) of the sum assured.
Entry age
Minimum entry age: 18 years. Maximum maturity age: 69 years. Policy term-specific maximum entry ages apply.
