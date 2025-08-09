Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Tirupattur schools closed due to heavy rainfall; Check
Heavy rainfall is lashing various districts of Tamil Nadu due to an atmospheric lower-level circulation from south coastal Andhra Pradesh to north Sri Lanka and an upper-level circulation over south India
Heavy rain
An atmospheric lower-level circulation prevails from south coastal Andhra Pradesh to north Sri Lanka via coastal Tamil Nadu. Also, an upper-level circulation prevails over south India. Due to this, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam districts and in Puducherry and Karaikal areas, the Meteorological Department said.
Devotees who went to Girivalam suffered
Accordingly, heavy rain lashed various parts of Tamil Nadu since last night. In particular, heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning occurred in districts including Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Cuddalore, and Dharmapuri. Due to this, flood water gushed on the roads. Lakhs of devotees who went to Tiruvannamalai Girivalam yesterday faced great difficulty due to heavy rain.
Meteorological Department Warning
Similarly, the Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in North Tamil Nadu in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Erode and Salem districts today.
Holiday for private schools
Meanwhile, the District Collector has ordered a holiday for all private schools and colleges in Tirupattur district today due to rain warnings. It is noteworthy that government schools have already been declared a holiday as today is Saturday.