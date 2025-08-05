Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Red alert issued in THESE districts; Check forecast
Due to a red alert issued for heavy rain in the Nilgiris district, the district administration has declared a holiday for all schools
Red Alert
The district administration announced a red alert, citing the India Meteorological Department's warning of heavy rainfall in Nilgiris and Coimbatore, potentially causing landslides, falling trees, and hazardous conditions.
School Holiday, Tourist Spots Closed
To ensure tourist safety, all tourist spots in the Nilgiris district will be closed on Tuesday. Schools are closed today for student safety.
Heavy Rain - Helpline Numbers Announced
The Nilgiris district administration has provided a dedicated helpline number, 1077, for public assistance. Officials can also be reached at 0423-2450034, 2450035, and 9488700588 (WhatsApp).
Orange Alert
An orange alert has been issued for heavy rain in Theni and Tenkasi districts. Rescue teams have been deployed from Arakkonam to Coimbatore and Nilgiris. Widespread rain has been reported across Tamil Nadu since last night.