While many parts of Tamil Nadu sweltered, Chennai and its suburbs received rain. Pradeep John reported that the sea breeze has started entering the city, leading to a drop in temperature and rainfall
Image Credit : Asianet News
For the past few days, Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and other districts, has been experiencing scorching heat. Yesterday, 13 places in Tamil Nadu recorded high temperatures. Madurai Airport recorded the highest temperature in the country at 106.16°F.
Image Credit : our own
Yesterday, Chennai and its suburbs experienced high temperatures during the day, followed by widespread rain in the evening in areas like Vadapalani, Kodambakkam, KK Nagar, Valasaravakkam, Porur, Ramapuram, and Mugaliwakkam.
Image Credit : our own
Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John posted on X: Strong winds prevented the sea breeze from entering the city. Last night at 8 pm, the temperature was 35°C. But today, the sea breeze has started entering the city from the north. Rain clouds have formed, and with the sea breeze bringing moisture, there's a chance of rain.
Image Credit : our own
Chennai's temperature is expected to gradually decrease by 1-2°C from 39°C in the coming days.
Image Credit : Google
Storms surround Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Chengalpattu. Most parts of the city and KTC will receive rain. Much-needed rain is expected in south Chennai suburbs, from Kanchipuram to Chengalpattu and Mahabalipuram.
