Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: The weather department has alerted the people of Telangana. Officials are warning that it will rain for the next three days and to be careful. Here are the areas where rain is expected
Rain forecast again
The weather department is warning about more rain in Telangana. A weather system over Vidarbha means light to moderate rain for three days, with heavy showers and storms in some spots.
Chances of a low-pressure system forming
A weather system is active over Vidarbha-Marathwada, bringing rain to Telangana for three days. Another low-pressure system is also expected in the Bay of Bengal by the 4th.
Which districts will get heavy rains?
Expect cloudy skies statewide for 48 hours. Heavy rain is likely tonight in districts like Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Warangal. Light showers are predicted for Karimnagar and Mulugu.
Wind direction and speed
The weather department says northerly winds will blow across the state at 6-10 km/h. The sky will stay cloudy, and you can expect occasional light showers to pop up.
What's the situation in Hyderabad?
Hyderabad got hit with heavy rain Sunday night in areas like Patancheru and Gachibowli, causing waterlogging. Scattered showers are likely from Monday night to Tuesday morning.