Image Credit : Getty

The weather in Telangana will remain dry on Saturday... There will be no major rains, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has said. However, it has announced that there are chances of light rains here and there in Komrambhi Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts. It has said that the weather will be dry in the remaining districts.

The Telangana Weatherman has predicted moderate rains with thundershowers in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool districts today. He said that there is a chance of light rain in Hyderabad during the evening. However, he warned that there is a possibility of heavy rains in Hyderabad as well as West and Central Telangana tomorrow (Sunday).