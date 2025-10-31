- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: We all know the kind of destruction Cyclone Montha caused. It brought heavy rains to both AP and Telangana. Now, the weather department is warning that there's a chance of more rain
Montha Weakened
After landfall, Cyclone Montha weakened to a depression. It became a deep low-pressure system over Chhattisgarh and is likely to weaken more by Friday, said the IMD.
Rainfall recorded in AP
Moderate to heavy rain hit East Godavari, Eluru, and other districts. Seethanagaram saw the highest rainfall at 11.7 cm. Light to moderate showers occurred in several areas.
Another low pressure
A European model suggests a new low-pressure system may form near the Andamans on Sunday, moving towards Bangladesh. This could bring rain to the Telugu states.
Rains on Friday, Saturday
A cyclonic circulation is active up to 7.6 km. It may form a low-pressure area in Chhattisgarh, bringing rain to Telangana. Gusty winds and rain hit several districts.
More rain than expected
Northeast monsoon rains from Oct-Dec are exceeding the 11.02 cm average. Officials say current rainfall trends suggest this average will be surpassed this year.