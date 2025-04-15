Telangana declares heatwave as state-specific disaster: Rs 4 lakh for affected families
Telangana declares heatwave and sunstroke as state-specific disasters due to rising temperatures. The government will provide Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to families of heatstroke victims, a significant increase from the previous Rs 50,000.
Rising temperatures across major cities in Telangana have prompted serious concerns. The state is battling intense heat and humidity this April. In response, the Telangana government has officially declared heatwave and sunstroke as state-specific disasters.
According to the recently issued Government Order (GO), the Telangana government will now provide an ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of victims who lose their lives due to heatstroke or heatwave-related incidents. This move follows the guidelines outlined under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms.
Earlier, under the Apadbandhu scheme, the families of victims who succumbed to heat-related conditions received a compensation of Rs 50,000. This amount was seen as insufficient especially for outdoor labourers and the elderly, who are most exposed during peak summer hours. The revised ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh reflects the government’s aims to strengthen support mechanisms for vulnerable populations affected by extreme weather.