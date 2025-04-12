Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Telangana govt offers Rs 4 lakh loans to SC, ST, BC and EBC youth

Read Full Gallery

The Telangana government has rolled out the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025, a new initiative aimed at empowering young individuals from marginalised communities through concessional loans and entrepreneurship opportunities. The scheme is designed to bolster economic self-sufficiency among Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), Minorities, and Economically Backward Classes (EBC)/Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Financial assistance up to Rs 4 lakh:

Under this scheme, eligible candidates can avail themselves of subsidised loans of up to Rs 4 lakh to start their own businesses. The initiative is expected to promote self-employment and enable young entrepreneurs to unlock their economic potential.

Eligibility criteria and income limits:

To qualify, applicants must meet certain income criteria: For rural areas: annual income must not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh.

For urban areas: annual income must not exceed Rs 2 lakh. Applicants must provide a ration card as proof of income. In cases where a ration card is unavailable, an income certificate from Meeseva is required.

Age limits based on sector:

Non-agricultural activities: Applicants should be between 21 and 55 years old.

Agricultural sector: The age limit is 21 to 60 years. Required documents: Candidates must submit the following documents during the application process: Aadhaar Card

Ration Card or Income Certificate

Caste Certificate issued by the Telangana government

Permanent Driving License (for transport sector applicants)

Pattadar Passbook (for agricultural activities)

SADAREM Certificate (for persons with disabilities)

Passport-size photographs

Vulnerable Group Certification approved by the Mandal-level committee

Priority beneficiaries:

Preference will be given to: First-time applicants

Women candidates

Persons with disabilities (minimum 5% disability)

Family members of Telangana agitation and SC sub-classification agitation martyrs

Individuals with prior skills in self-employment

How to apply:

Eligible applicants must: Register through the OBMMS portal before the deadline.

Submit a printout of the filled application form along with all required documents to the Mandal Praja Palana Seva Kendralu (for rural areas) or Municipal/Zonal Commissioner's Office (for urban areas).

Seek support from Mandal-level service centers if needed during registration.

Choose a financially viable self-employment activity of their preference.

Application deadline:

The last date to apply for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025 is April 14, 2025. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply early and take full advantage of this opportunity.

