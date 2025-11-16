Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Alert as New Low-Pressure May Bring Heavy Rain for 4 Days
A new low-pressure area has formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal, so there's a chance of rain in Tamil Nadu for the next 4 days. The northeast monsoon is currently 7% below normal.
Tamil Nadu Weather Update
An upper air circulation over south Sri Lanka has become a low-pressure area. It's moving west-northwest. As a result, rain is expected in Tamil Nadu for 4 days, starting today.
Which districts will get heavy rain?
Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Kanchipuram, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi. Heavy showers are also likely in Puducherry.
Northeast Monsoon Deficit
The northeast monsoon, which began Oct 1, has been weak. Tirunelveli got the most rain (477.0 mm), 61% above normal. Nagapattinam has a 52% deficit. Overall, TN is at a 7% deficit.
What will the rain be like in the coming days?
The Met Centre and Weatherman Pradeep John expect more rain in northern coastal districts until month-end. A new low-pressure area has formed, with rain starting near Puducherry.
