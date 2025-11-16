- Home
WB Winter Update: A light chill in the air since morning. Fog in the early hours, but the cold disappears as the day progresses. When will the intense cold begin? See the photo gallery…
Dry weather across the state
Despite a low pressure in the South Bay of Bengal, dry weather will continue in the state. Kolkata's sky is clear, morning fog will increase. A low-pressure area has formed off the Sri Lanka coast.
Forecast for a change in weather?
This cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above sea level and is tilted southwest. It may move west-northwest in 24 hours. Dry weather persists in West Bengal with no major change in night temperatures.
South Bengal's Weather
In many places in South Bengal, the minimum temperature is significantly below normal. Darjeeling recorded a low of 6.2°C, and Purulia 12.0°C. There has been no rainfall in South or North Bengal today.
North Bengal's Weather
From day 3 to 5, shallow to moderate fog may appear in parts of North & South Bengal, with visibility dropping to 200-999m. Dry weather will prevail for the next week.
Kolkata's Temperature
Night temperatures may rise by 2-3°C after two days. On Sunday, Kolkata's sky will be clear, with temps around 28°C max and 18°C min. Mon-Wed may see morning fog, with temps between 29-30°C max and 19-20°C min.