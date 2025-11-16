- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rains in These Areas Next 48 Hours
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rains in These Areas Next 48 Hours
IMD Rain Alert: Weather officials are warning that Andhra Pradesh is facing another threat from rain. The Amaravati Meteorological Centre announced that a low-pressure area has formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal.
Low pressure in the southwest Bay of Bengal
A new low-pressure area has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Sri Lanka coast. This system is moving west-northwest, increasing wind speeds and atmospheric moisture.
Rains for two days...
The IMD warns of widespread rain in AP for the next two days, mainly affecting South Coastal districts and Rayalaseema. Heavy rain with thunder is likely in Tirupati and Nellore.
Monday-Tuesday rain forecast
* Monday (Nov 17): Moderate to heavy rain with thunder in Nellore, Annamayya, Chittoor, Tirupati. * Tuesday (Nov 18): Similar rain in Nellore, Tirupati.
Key warning for fishermen
Wind speeds along the coast may reach 55 kmph due to the low-pressure system. Fishermen are warned not to go to sea until Monday. Coastal residents should take precautions.
Forecast of another low pressure...
Weather experts warn of another low-pressure system forming in the southeast Bay of Bengal by Nov 21. This could bring moderate to heavy rain to Coastal and Rayalaseema areas from Nov 24-27.