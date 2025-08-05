Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain alert, flood risk issues for THESE places
Continuous rain creates havoc. Light to heavy rainfall expected in several districts of South Bengal. Very heavy rainfall predicted in North Bengal, river water levels rising
The rain continues. It has been raining for quite some time. Sometimes the city and suburbs get wet in scattered rain and sometimes it rains heavily. Everyone is in a state of disarray due to continuous rain. Rainfall had decreased somewhat in the last two to three days. But, thunderstorms and rain have started again from midnight.
According to the Meteorological Department, the vortex that was over North-East Bihar has moved westwards and is currently located over North West Bihar and adjoining Uttar Pradesh. Its height is four and a half kilometers above sea level. Besides, the monsoon axis extends from Amritsar, Chandigarh, Lucknow to Bankura, Canning in West Bengal and touches the North-East Bay of Bengal.
According to sources, light to heavy rain with thunderstorms will occur in the southern districts today, Tuesday. There is a possibility of rain in Howrah, Hooghly, East Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Nadia, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, moderate to heavy rain may occur.
Meanwhile, rain will continue in North Bengal. Heavy rain will occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar. Rain will occur in Malda and North and South Dinajpur. Scattered rain will also occur in other districts. River water levels are gradually rising due to heavy rains. Teesta, Torsa, Jaldhaka are swelling. The possibility of floods in low-lying areas cannot be ruled out.
Meanwhile, it has been raining in the city since midnight today. Today the maximum temperature of the city will be 30 degrees. Yesterday the minimum temperature of the city was 26.1. And the maximum temperature was 31.6 degrees.