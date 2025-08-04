2 5

Image Credit : Social Media

Rain will increase in South Bengal districts

Rain will increase in the districts of South Bengal on Thursday. Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts are likely to experience more rain. On Friday, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and scattered showers in all districts of South Bengal. As a result, there is no heavy rain warning for South Bengal. Rainfall will gradually decrease, and humidity-related discomfort will increase. Rainfall will be less until Wednesday. There is a possibility of heavy rain again in South Bengal from Thursday.