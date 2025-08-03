Image Credit : stockPhoto

The Meteorological Office predicts scattered thunderstorms and rain from Saturday to Monday. Partly cloudy skies are expected. Birbhum, Murshidabad, East and West Burdwan, and North and South 24 Parganas districts are most likely to experience thunderstorms and rain. Rainfall will decrease further on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a slight increase in temperature and humidity. Rainfall will increase in South Bengal districts on Thursday, particularly in Nadia and North 24 Parganas. Scattered thunderstorms and rain are expected across South Bengal on Friday.