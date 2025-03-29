Solar Eclipse on March 29: Will it be visible from India? Know time here

Read Full Gallery

A partial solar eclipse will occur on March 29, 2025, lasting about four hours as the Moon partially covers the Sun

A partial solar eclipse is set to occur on March 29, 2025, lasting about four hours as the Moon moves in front of the Sun. This event will be visible across parts of the Northern Hemisphere, including eastern Canada, northern Russia, most of Europe, and sections of northeastern North America and northwest Africa. However, it will not be visible in India.

According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the eclipse will begin at 2:20:43 p.m., reach its peak at 4:17:27 p.m., and end at 4:13:45 p.m. The highest visibility of the eclipse will be in northeastern Canada and Greenland.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align in such a way that the Moon partially or fully covers the Sun. A total solar eclipse happens when the Sun is completely obscured by the Moon.

Experts, including NASA and the IMCEE, warn that looking directly at a solar eclipse can damage the eyes. They recommend using certified eclipse glasses that meet the "ISO 12312-2 international standard" or employing an indirect viewing method, such as projecting the Sun’s image through a pinhole onto a separate surface. ALSO READ: Solar Eclipse 2025: 5 stunning facts

Latest Videos