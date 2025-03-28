Solar Eclipse 2025: 8 stunning facts we bet you didn't know!

Lifestyle
The Sun is 400 times larger than the Moon but also 400 times farther away, making perfect eclipses possible!
Total – The Sun is completely covered, Partial – Only part of the Sun is obscured, Annular – A “ring of fire” appears around the Moon, Hybrid – Shifts between total and annular
A total solar eclipse lasts only a few minutes, but its impact on Earth’s atmosphere and wildlife is dramatic!
During a total eclipse, temperatures can drop by 10°C or more in minutes due to the sudden loss of sunlight.
Birds stop singing, nocturnal animals wake up, and cows start heading home—nature thinks it’s night!
The Moon’s shadow moves across Earth at speeds of over 2,000 km/h—faster than a fighter jet!
In 1919, a solar eclipse helped confirm Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity, proving that gravity bends light.
The Moon drifts 3.8 cm away from Earth every year—meaning in the far future, total solar eclipses will disappear!
