Report Card: India under 9 years of Narendra Modi-led government

    First Published May 25, 2023, 7:43 PM IST

    The Narendra Modi government is completing 9 years in power at the Centre. During this period, Prime Minister Modi and his Cabinet colleagues introduced a number of legislations and reforms aimed at improving the lives of citizens. Let's take a look at how the government has performed in critical sectors

    article_image1

    Railways

    * 14.4 km: Amount of Railway tracks being laid on an average daily.

    * 40000 km: Amount of Railway electrification achieved in the last nine years. Till 2014, it was 20000 km

    * 20: The number of cities with metro rail projects

    * 6 km: The amount of metro railway lines laid every month on average. That's ten times more than the 600 metres achieved every month prior to 2014.

    * 15: The number of semi high-speed Vande Bharat trains already operational. Another 400 trains to be manufactured in next 3 years.

    article_image2

    Air Connectivity

    * 150: The number of airports built in the last nine years, an increase of 102.7 per cent. Till 2014, there were just 74.

    * 473: Number of routes operational under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN

    article_image3

    Road Connectivity

    * 1.45 lakh km: Total length of highways in the country as of 2022-23, an increase of 159 per cent in nine years.

    * 2,109 km: Distance of Railway-Port-Road connectivity completed. Construction work continues for another 5,605 km.

    * 7.25 lakh km: There has been an 81.25 per cent increase in road development in rural areas. 

    * 37km: The speed of highway construction per day

    article_image4

    Ports, coastal development and inland waterways 

    * Rs 45,865 crore: Amount spent on nine completed port industrialization projects

    * 633%: Increase in the number of operational national waterways 

    * 320%: Rise in cargo traffic on National Waterways

    * Rs 1500 crore: Amount spent on 21 coastal community development projects

    * Rs 620 crore: Amount spent on nine fishing harbour projects, benefitting 30000 fishermen

    * Rs 550 crore: Amount spent on the modernisation of five fishing harbours

    article_image5

    Agriculture

    * $50.2 billion: Volume of India's agricultural exports in 2022-23 compared to $39.08 billion in 2013-14 

    * Rs 53,600 crore: Amount collectively received by beneficiaries of Kisan Samman Nidhi

    * 11.42 crore: Number of farmers who have joined the Fasal Bima Yojana after 2018.

    * Rs 1.32 lakh crore: The amount given to farmers under the Crop Insurance Scheme

    * 3.91 lakh crore: The amount spent by the central government on the distribution of free food grains

    * 1121 million metric tonnes: The number of foodgrains distributed in seven phases under the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

    article_image6

    Education

    * 700: The number of medical colleges in the country between 2014-2023. There were less than 400 till 2014.

    * 1.7 lakh: The number of MBBS/PG seats for aspirants between 2014-2023. Till 2014, this was a mere 80,000.

    * 1100+: The number of universities in India has seen a 52.7 per cent increase between 2014-2023. Till 2014, this was a mere 720.

    article_image7

    Startups

    * 97,053: The number of start-ups registered across the country in 2023. In 2014, there were just 32 start-ups in India.

    * Rs 40,710 crore: Amount disbursed under the Stand-Up India scheme in over 1.8 lakh accounts until March 21, 2023

    article_image8

    Infrastructure

    * Chenab Bridge: The world’s highest railway bridge 

    * Atal Tunnel: The world’s longest highway tunnel

    * Completed: Long-pending projects like Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway, Saryu Nahar Irrigation Canal, etc.

    article_image9

    Major reforms undertaken

    * Goods and Services Tax

    * Vibrant Village Programme

    * Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

    * Make in India

    * Digital India

    * Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

    * Abrogation of Article 370

    article_image10

    Other Achievements

    * 231: Priceless stolen artefacts brought back to India in the last nine years

    * 800 crore: UPI-based digital payments made in India every month

    * 7 crore: The number of e-certifications happening in India every day

    * 24,51,276: The number of youth trained under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana who now have jobs

    * 11.5 crore: Number of toilets constructed in 9 years under the Swachh Bharat Mission

    * 3 crore: Number of houses constructed under the PM Awas Yojana

    * 23.2 crore: Number of cards made for Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest government-funded scheme with health insurance of Rs 5 lakh per family 

    * 85: Number of countries to which India exports defence equipment

