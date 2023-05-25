Report Card: India under 9 years of Narendra Modi-led government

The Narendra Modi government is completing 9 years in power at the Centre. During this period, Prime Minister Modi and his Cabinet colleagues introduced a number of legislations and reforms aimed at improving the lives of citizens. Let's take a look at how the government has performed in critical sectors

Railways * 14.4 km: Amount of Railway tracks being laid on an average daily. * 40000 km: Amount of Railway electrification achieved in the last nine years. Till 2014, it was 20000 km * 20: The number of cities with metro rail projects * 6 km: The amount of metro railway lines laid every month on average. That's ten times more than the 600 metres achieved every month prior to 2014. * 15: The number of semi high-speed Vande Bharat trains already operational. Another 400 trains to be manufactured in next 3 years.

Air Connectivity * 150: The number of airports built in the last nine years, an increase of 102.7 per cent. Till 2014, there were just 74. * 473: Number of routes operational under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN

Road Connectivity * 1.45 lakh km: Total length of highways in the country as of 2022-23, an increase of 159 per cent in nine years. * 2,109 km: Distance of Railway-Port-Road connectivity completed. Construction work continues for another 5,605 km. * 7.25 lakh km: There has been an 81.25 per cent increase in road development in rural areas. * 37km: The speed of highway construction per day

Ports, coastal development and inland waterways * Rs 45,865 crore: Amount spent on nine completed port industrialization projects * 633%: Increase in the number of operational national waterways * 320%: Rise in cargo traffic on National Waterways * Rs 1500 crore: Amount spent on 21 coastal community development projects * Rs 620 crore: Amount spent on nine fishing harbour projects, benefitting 30000 fishermen * Rs 550 crore: Amount spent on the modernisation of five fishing harbours

Agriculture * $50.2 billion: Volume of India's agricultural exports in 2022-23 compared to $39.08 billion in 2013-14 * Rs 53,600 crore: Amount collectively received by beneficiaries of Kisan Samman Nidhi * 11.42 crore: Number of farmers who have joined the Fasal Bima Yojana after 2018. * Rs 1.32 lakh crore: The amount given to farmers under the Crop Insurance Scheme * 3.91 lakh crore: The amount spent by the central government on the distribution of free food grains * 1121 million metric tonnes: The number of foodgrains distributed in seven phases under the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Education * 700: The number of medical colleges in the country between 2014-2023. There were less than 400 till 2014. * 1.7 lakh: The number of MBBS/PG seats for aspirants between 2014-2023. Till 2014, this was a mere 80,000. * 1100+: The number of universities in India has seen a 52.7 per cent increase between 2014-2023. Till 2014, this was a mere 720.

Startups * 97,053: The number of start-ups registered across the country in 2023. In 2014, there were just 32 start-ups in India. * Rs 40,710 crore: Amount disbursed under the Stand-Up India scheme in over 1.8 lakh accounts until March 21, 2023

Infrastructure * Chenab Bridge: The world’s highest railway bridge * Atal Tunnel: The world’s longest highway tunnel * Completed: Long-pending projects like Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway, Saryu Nahar Irrigation Canal, etc.

Major reforms undertaken * Goods and Services Tax * Vibrant Village Programme * Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code * Make in India * Digital India * Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan * Abrogation of Article 370