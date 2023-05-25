Report Card: India under 9 years of Narendra Modi-led government
The Narendra Modi government is completing 9 years in power at the Centre. During this period, Prime Minister Modi and his Cabinet colleagues introduced a number of legislations and reforms aimed at improving the lives of citizens. Let's take a look at how the government has performed in critical sectors
Railways
* 14.4 km: Amount of Railway tracks being laid on an average daily.
* 40000 km: Amount of Railway electrification achieved in the last nine years. Till 2014, it was 20000 km
* 20: The number of cities with metro rail projects
* 6 km: The amount of metro railway lines laid every month on average. That's ten times more than the 600 metres achieved every month prior to 2014.
* 15: The number of semi high-speed Vande Bharat trains already operational. Another 400 trains to be manufactured in next 3 years.
Air Connectivity
* 150: The number of airports built in the last nine years, an increase of 102.7 per cent. Till 2014, there were just 74.
* 473: Number of routes operational under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN
Road Connectivity
* 1.45 lakh km: Total length of highways in the country as of 2022-23, an increase of 159 per cent in nine years.
* 2,109 km: Distance of Railway-Port-Road connectivity completed. Construction work continues for another 5,605 km.
* 7.25 lakh km: There has been an 81.25 per cent increase in road development in rural areas.
* 37km: The speed of highway construction per day
Ports, coastal development and inland waterways
* Rs 45,865 crore: Amount spent on nine completed port industrialization projects
* 633%: Increase in the number of operational national waterways
* 320%: Rise in cargo traffic on National Waterways
* Rs 1500 crore: Amount spent on 21 coastal community development projects
* Rs 620 crore: Amount spent on nine fishing harbour projects, benefitting 30000 fishermen
* Rs 550 crore: Amount spent on the modernisation of five fishing harbours
Agriculture
* $50.2 billion: Volume of India's agricultural exports in 2022-23 compared to $39.08 billion in 2013-14
* Rs 53,600 crore: Amount collectively received by beneficiaries of Kisan Samman Nidhi
* 11.42 crore: Number of farmers who have joined the Fasal Bima Yojana after 2018.
* Rs 1.32 lakh crore: The amount given to farmers under the Crop Insurance Scheme
* 3.91 lakh crore: The amount spent by the central government on the distribution of free food grains
* 1121 million metric tonnes: The number of foodgrains distributed in seven phases under the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.
Education
* 700: The number of medical colleges in the country between 2014-2023. There were less than 400 till 2014.
* 1.7 lakh: The number of MBBS/PG seats for aspirants between 2014-2023. Till 2014, this was a mere 80,000.
* 1100+: The number of universities in India has seen a 52.7 per cent increase between 2014-2023. Till 2014, this was a mere 720.
Startups
* 97,053: The number of start-ups registered across the country in 2023. In 2014, there were just 32 start-ups in India.
* Rs 40,710 crore: Amount disbursed under the Stand-Up India scheme in over 1.8 lakh accounts until March 21, 2023
Infrastructure
* Chenab Bridge: The world’s highest railway bridge
* Atal Tunnel: The world’s longest highway tunnel
* Completed: Long-pending projects like Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway, Saryu Nahar Irrigation Canal, etc.
Major reforms undertaken
* Goods and Services Tax
* Vibrant Village Programme
* Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
* Make in India
* Digital India
* Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan
* Abrogation of Article 370
Other Achievements
* 231: Priceless stolen artefacts brought back to India in the last nine years
* 800 crore: UPI-based digital payments made in India every month
* 7 crore: The number of e-certifications happening in India every day
* 24,51,276: The number of youth trained under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana who now have jobs
* 11.5 crore: Number of toilets constructed in 9 years under the Swachh Bharat Mission
* 3 crore: Number of houses constructed under the PM Awas Yojana
* 23.2 crore: Number of cards made for Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest government-funded scheme with health insurance of Rs 5 lakh per family
* 85: Number of countries to which India exports defence equipment