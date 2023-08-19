Rahul Gandhi's bike ride to Ladakh's Pangong lake (PHOTOS)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a recent development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a visit to the picturesque Pangong Lake in Ladakh, sharing his journey and admiration for the region on Instagram. This visit holds significance in the context of the upcoming LAHDC-Kargil polls and marks Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Ladakh since the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir.

    article_image1

    Photo Credit: Instagram/Rahul Gandhi

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a journey to Pangong Lake during his Ladakh visit ahead of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-Kargil) polls.

    article_image2

    Photo Credit: Instagram/Rahul Gandhi

    The Wayanad MP shared ten images of his bike ride to Ladakh on Instagram, highlighting his bike trip.

    article_image3

    Photo Credit: Instagram/Rahul Gandhi

    In his Instagram post, Rahul Gandhi expressed his father's admiration for Pangong Lake, considering it among the world's most stunning places.

    article_image4

    Photo Credit: Instagram/Rahul Gandhi

    Tsering Namgyal, Congress' Leh district spokesperson and opposition leader in LAHDC-Leh, mentioned that Rahul Gandhi's intent was to experience Pangong Lake and spend quality time there.

    article_image5

    Photo Credit: Instagram/Rahul Gandhi

    This visit marked Rahul Gandhi's first to Ladakh since the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J-K, after Article 370 was abrogated.

    article_image6

    Photo Credit: Instagram/Rahul Gandhi

    Upon his arrival in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi received an enthusiastic welcome from party members at the Leh airport. He also engaged with the youth during an event in Leh.

    article_image7

    Photo Credit: Instagram/Rahul Gandhi

    Initially planned for a two-day tour, Rahul Gandhi extended his visit by an additional six days, indicating the significance of his Ladakh sojourn.

