Rahul Gandhi's bike ride to Ladakh's Pangong lake (PHOTOS)

In a recent development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a visit to the picturesque Pangong Lake in Ladakh, sharing his journey and admiration for the region on Instagram. This visit holds significance in the context of the upcoming LAHDC-Kargil polls and marks Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Ladakh since the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a journey to Pangong Lake during his Ladakh visit ahead of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-Kargil) polls.

The Wayanad MP shared ten images of his bike ride to Ladakh on Instagram, highlighting his bike trip.

In his Instagram post, Rahul Gandhi expressed his father's admiration for Pangong Lake, considering it among the world's most stunning places.

Tsering Namgyal, Congress' Leh district spokesperson and opposition leader in LAHDC-Leh, mentioned that Rahul Gandhi's intent was to experience Pangong Lake and spend quality time there.

This visit marked Rahul Gandhi's first to Ladakh since the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J-K, after Article 370 was abrogated.

Upon his arrival in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi received an enthusiastic welcome from party members at the Leh airport. He also engaged with the youth during an event in Leh.

Initially planned for a two-day tour, Rahul Gandhi extended his visit by an additional six days, indicating the significance of his Ladakh sojourn.