On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, memories from his early life in Vadnagar have come alive through the voice of someone who knew him long before the world did. Dashrathbhai Patel, Modi’s childhood friend from Gujarat’s Mehsana district, recalls that the seeds of leadership were sown in the PM’s heart as early as 1969.

Patel remembers a quiet walk the two friends once took past a neglected memorial of the twin singers Tana and Riri. “In 1969, Modi and I were walking past a small and dilapidated memorial of twin sisters and singers, Tana and Riri in Vadnagar (PM's hometown). At that time, Modi told me he will restore the memorial after becoming Chief Minister. He kept that dream alive for many years. When he finally became CM (in 2001), he kept his promise and ordered the memorial's restoration,” noted Patel.