PM Modi At 75: Childhood Friend Recalls How a 1969 Dream Defined His Destiny
From selling tea at Vadnagar railway station to restoring historic memorials, PM Narendra Modi’s childhood friend recalls his early dreams, school days, and inspiring journey ahead of his 75th birthday celebrations in Gujarat.
A Small-Town Boy With Big Dreams
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, memories from his early life in Vadnagar have come alive through the voice of someone who knew him long before the world did. Dashrathbhai Patel, Modi’s childhood friend from Gujarat’s Mehsana district, recalls that the seeds of leadership were sown in the PM’s heart as early as 1969.
Patel remembers a quiet walk the two friends once took past a neglected memorial of the twin singers Tana and Riri. “In 1969, Modi and I were walking past a small and dilapidated memorial of twin sisters and singers, Tana and Riri in Vadnagar (PM's hometown). At that time, Modi told me he will restore the memorial after becoming Chief Minister. He kept that dream alive for many years. When he finally became CM (in 2001), he kept his promise and ordered the memorial's restoration,” noted Patel.
Selling Tea, Building Resolve
For Patel, Modi’s journey is rooted in simplicity and struggle. Both their families worked at the Vadnagar railway station — his father ran a shop while Modi’s father owned a tea stall. Patel paints a vivid picture of those times.
“Only two trains used to arrive at the station, one in the morning and another in the evening. This was when we were in school. Holding a kettle in his hand, Modi would go from one compartment to another to sell tea to train passengers,” said Patel.
Those experiences of meeting strangers, observing the world beyond Vadnagar, and helping his family shaped Modi’s resilience, says Patel.
Friends, Shakhas, and Shared Meals
Patel recalls how their school days were filled with shared classes, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakhas, and even meals that spoke of Gujarat’s culture.
“Modi and I studied together, right from primary school till a college in Visnagar (in Mehsana district). We used to attend RSS 'shakhas' (gathering of swayamsevaks) together. Modi and his circle of friends once visited my farm and we all enjoyed 'undhiyu', a delicacy from Surat. We also took part in school plays,” he recollected.
The Baby Crocodile Episode
Among the many tales of Modi’s childhood, Patel narrates one that blends curiosity with the values instilled by family.
Patel remembered how Modi once captured a baby crocodile from Sharmishtha lake in Vadnagar and brought it home. But in a lesson on compassion, his mother Hiraba urged him to release it back into the water. Modi complied, setting the reptile free once again in its natural habitat.
From Chief Minister to Prime Minister
Decades later, the boy who sold tea and played with crocodiles became Gujarat’s Chief Minister in 2001, leading the BJP to multiple assembly poll victories.
From 2001 to 2014, Modi helmed the state before taking oath as Prime Minister in May 2014. Now serving his third term, he remains one of the most influential leaders in India’s modern history.
Gujarat's Unique Celebration
As the nation marks PM Modi's 75th birthday, Gujarat has come together with a massive show of solidarity. Government employee unions organised blood donation camps at 378 places across the state. According to an official release, over 1.20 lakh people registered for the noble cause.
Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel inaugurated the state-wide “NaMo Ke Naam Raktdaan” drive from the old secretariat building in Gandhinagar, while Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended another camp at Ahmedabad’s Tagore Hall.
Celebrating the 75th Birthday
Narendra Modi’s journey from a small-town boy selling tea at Vadnagar station to becoming India’s Prime Minister is a testament to perseverance, vision, and unwavering commitment to his dreams. His childhood memories, preserved in the recollections of friends like Dashrathbhai Patel, offer a glimpse of the determination and values that shaped a leader whose influence spans the nation.
As the nation celebrates his 75th birthday, these stories remind us that even the humblest beginnings can lead to extraordinary destinies.