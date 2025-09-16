US President Trump called PM Modi on his 75th birthday, praising India-US ties, as both nations push to accelerate the stalled bilateral trade agreement despite steep US tariffs on Indian goods. Talks signal renewed engagement and optimism.

In a gesture widely seen as Washington’s attempt to reset relations with New Delhi, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday phoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish him on his 75th birthday. The conversation, laced with warmth, coincided with a fresh push on the India-US bilateral trade front.

Trump’s Warm Gesture

Taking to social media, Prime Minister Modi shared details of the call, thanking the American President for his greetings.

“Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister underlined that he shared Trump’s commitment to strengthening ties. “Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights,” he wrote.

Modi also used the occasion to back Washington’s diplomatic initiatives on the global stage, adding, “We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

Trump’s outreach came just a day before Modi’s birthday, making it one of the more visible gestures of goodwill in recent months.

Trade Talks Back on Track

While birthday wishes dominated headlines, the day also saw marathon discussions between officials of the two countries on the long-pending bilateral trade agreement. The Commerce Ministry described the talks as “positive and forward-looking.”

“It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement,” the ministry said in a statement.

The US delegation was led by Brendan Lynch, Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, who flew into New Delhi on Monday evening. On the Indian side, Rajesh Agarwal, Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce, steered the negotiations.

Officials confirmed that the talks would continue virtually and that a mutually convenient date would be set for the next physical round.

Tariffs Cast a Shadow

The renewed engagement comes against a difficult backdrop. Washington has slapped a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods—an action New Delhi has branded “unfair and unreasonable.”

This is in addition to a 25 per cent tariff and another 25 per cent penalty imposed earlier, linked to India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

Despite the strain, both governments had in February directed negotiators to fast-track the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with the first tranche planned for conclusion by the fall of 2025. So far, five rounds of talks have taken place. The sixth, scheduled for late August, was postponed after the new tariffs came into force.

A senior commerce ministry official clarified that Tuesday’s meeting was “not the 6th round of negotiations, but a precursor to it.”

India’s Firm Stance

India has consistently defended its purchase of Russian oil, citing national interest and market dynamics. At the same time, New Delhi has underscored that any trade deal must safeguard the interests of its farmers, dairy producers, and MSMEs.

The government’s position reflects a careful balancing act—securing economic growth through global trade while holding firm on sovereignty and domestic priorities.