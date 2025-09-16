National Award-winning film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ is set for a special nationwide re-release on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, celebrating its inspirational message and connection to the leader’s early life.

National Award-winning film 'Chalo Jeete Hain', a moving cinematic tribute to Swami Vivekananda's philosophy "Bas wahi jeete hain, jo doosro ke liye jeete hain" (Only those are truly successful who live for others)--is set for a special re-release across India from September 17 to October 2, as per the press release shared by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

The critically acclaimed film, among the most viewed short films of 2018, will be screened in lakhs of schools and nearly 500 cinema halls nationwide, including PVR Inox, Cinepolis, Rajhans and Miraj.

To mark the re-release, the 'Chalo Jeete Hain: Seva Ka Sanman' initiative has been launched. Under this initiative, 'Silent Heroes' of schools and society--watchmen, cleaning staff, drivers, peons and others who contribute quietly to the smooth functioning of daily life--will be honoured and felicitated. These ceremonies will take place after students watch the film along with the 'Silent Heroes', inspiring young minds to live not just for themselves but in the service of others, as per the press release shared by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

The film is inspired by a childhood incident from the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It tells the story of young Naru, who, deeply influenced by Swami Vivekananda's philosophy, seeks to understand its meaning and strives to make a difference in his small world. With this initiative, the timeless message of selflessness and service will reach a new generation in an impactful manner.

"This movement carries a deeply powerful message. It will inspire millions of young minds about valuing and respecting every work and each individual. It reinforces the timeless values of selflessness, empathy and duty to the nation--a true tribute to our Prime Minister," said producer Mahaveer Jain. "Through this film, we hope to ignite a spark in the hearts of youth, encouraging them to live a life of purpose and to contribute positively to society," he added, as stated in the press release.

Winner of the National Award for Best Non-Feature Film on Family Values, "Chalo Jeete Hain" continues to resonate with audiences. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale and presented by Aanand L. Rai and Mahaveer Jain, the film's message of living for others remains as relevant today as when it was first released. Its special re-release now seeks to carry that message further, as a tribute to the inspiring life and philosophy of the Prime Minister.

The screenings in schools are a significant part of this initiative, ensuring the film's message resonates with students and encourages them to embrace a life of purpose, as per the press release. (ANI)

