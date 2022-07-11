Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi unveils 9,500 kg, 6.5m long bronze National Emblem cast on new Parliament building

    First Published Jul 11, 2022, 2:11 PM IST

    The bronze cast weighs around 9,500 kg and is 6.5 m tall. It is located at the top of the New Parliament Building's Central Foyer. According to authorities, the bronze insignia went through eight distinct stages of preparation, ranging from clay modeling/computer graphics through bronze casting and polishing.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 6.5-meter-long bronze-cast National Emblem on the roof of the New Parliament Building on Monday. He also spoke with employees on the new Parliament's building site. The bronze cast weighs around 9,500 kg and is 6.5 m tall, according to authorities. It is located at the top of the New Parliament Building's Central Foyer.

    To support the Emblem, a steel framework weighing around 6500 Kg was built. According to the officials, the concept drawing and procedure of casting the National Emblem on the roof of the New Parliament Building went through eight distinct stages of preparation, from clay modeling/computer graphics through bronze casting and polishing.

     

    The new Parliament building is 64,500 square metres in size. It also contains a stately Constitution Hall to highlight India's democratic legacy, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, various committee rooms, dining places, and plenty of parking.

    The Lok Sabha chamber will seat 888 members in the new edifice, while the Rajya Sabha chamber will seat 384 members. During combined sessions, the Lok Sabha chamber would have the option of increasing its seating capacity to 1,224 members.

    According to authorities, the bronze insignia went through eight distinct stages of preparation, ranging from clay modeling/computer graphics through bronze casting and polishing. 

    To take the emblem on the roof, it was divided into over 150 segments and assembled on the roof. “The work to assemble it started in April end. It took us nearly two months to complete the work,” said the CPWD official. 

    Following the inauguration of the edifice, PM Modi met with employees involved in the construction of the new Parliament. The new Parliament, which is being erected next to the old Parliament building, is triangular in design, with the Emblem atop it. The project, which began in January 2021 at a cost of Rs 971 crore, is expected to be finished in time for Parliament's Winter Session.

