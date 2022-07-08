PM Modi's emotional tribute: I will miss you dearly, Abe San

Stating that Abe's legacy will endure forever, Prime Minister Modi said he will always be indebted for his grace and generosity, friendship and guidance, warmth and wisdom. Prime Minister Modi wrote that his personal bond with Abe remained as strong as ever even when the latter was not the prime minister of Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he had lost a dear friend in former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead by an assailant while he was addressing a gathering in Japan's Nara region.

In an emotional tribute on his blog, Prime Minister Modi remembered Abe as a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader of Japan, and a great champion of India-Japan friendship.

Prime Minister Modi recalled his first meeting with Abe in 2007 when the former was chief minister of Gujarat. "Right from that first meeting, our friendship went beyond the trappings of office and the shackles of the official protocol," the Prime Minister wrote.

He listed their train journey on the Shinkansen, visit to the Toji temple in Kyoto and Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, the Ganga Aarti in Kashi and the tea ceremony in Tokyo as some of his memorable interactions.

In particular, the Prime Minister said he would always cherish the singular honour of having been invited to Abe's family home situated among the foothills of Mt Fuji in Yamanashi prefecture.

Prime Minister Modi wrote that his personal bond with Abe remained as strong as ever even when the latter was not the prime minister of Japan between 2007 and 2012, and more recently after 2020.

Terming every meeting with 'Abe San' as intellectually stimulating, Prime Minister Modi said his friend was always full of new ideas and invaluable insights on economy, foreign policy, governance and culture among other subjects.

"His counsel inspired me in my economic choices for Gujarat. And his support was instrumental in building Gujarat's vibrant partnership with Japan. Later on, it was my privilege to work with him to bring about an unprecedented transformation of the strategic partnership between India and Japan," he recalled.

The Prime Minister further highlighted how Abe was instrumental in turning a largely narrow, bilateral economic relationship into a comprehensive one that became pivotal for the security of the two nations and the region.

Stating that the late leader ensured that his country stood with 'New India' as it powered ahead, Prime Minister Modi underlined how Abe was resolute in pursuing the civil nuclear agreement with India and offered the most generous terms for the High-Speed Rail in India. This resoluteness and commitment to bilateral relations saw him being bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan in 2021.

"Abe San had a deep insight into the complex and multiple transitions taking place in the world, the vision to be ahead of his time to see its impact on politics, society, economy and international relations, and the wisdom to know the choices that were to be made, the capacity to make clear and bold decisions even in the face of conventions and the rare ability to carry his people and the world with him. His far-reaching policies -- Abenomics -- reinvigorated the Japanese economy and re-ignited his people's spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship," the Prime Minister wrote.

Hailing Abe's leadership, the Prime Minister said that he quietly overcame hesitation at home and scepticism abroad to transform his country's strategic engagement across the Indo-Pacific region. And that had led to the region being more optimistic about its destiny, Prime Minister Modi wrote.

Stating that Abe's legacy will endure forever, Prime Minister Modi said he will always be indebted for his grace and generosity, friendship and guidance, warmth and wisdom.

'I will miss him dearly,' he wrote.

