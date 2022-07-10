Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ma Kali's blessings always with India, says PM Modi amid poster row

    Amid the ongoing 'Kaali' poster controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the blessings of Goddess Kali are always with the country. The remarks came while the Prime Minister was addressing the centenary celebrations of Swami Atmasthananda, who was the 15th president of the Ramakrishna Math. 

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 10, 2022, 2:16 PM IST

    Prime Minister Modi said, "Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa was one such saint who had a clear vision of 'Ma Kali'. He surrendered his whole being at the feet of 'Ma Kali'. He used to say -- this whole world, this variable and constant, everything is pervaded by goddess Kali's consciousness. This consciousness is seen in the Kali Puja of Bengal."

    "This consciousness is seen in the faith of Bengal and the whole of India. A beam of this consciousness and power was illuminated by Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa in the form of Yugpurushas like Swami Vivekananda. The spiritual vision Swami Vivekananda felt for goddess Kali had infused extraordinary energy and power within him. I could see the same sincerity of devotion, and the same power of Shakti Sadhana within Swami Atmasthananand Ji. And in his talks too, there was talk of Ma Kali," the Prime Minister said.

    He further said, "When I had to go to Belur Math, sit on the banks of the Ganges and see the temple of 'Ma Kali' in the distance, it was natural, an attachment was formed. When faith is so pure, then energy directly guides us. That is why the limitless blessing of 'Ma Kali' is always with India. Today. India is moving ahead with the spirit of world welfare with this spiritual energy."

    The 'Kaali' poster controversy

    The Prime Minister's remarks came on the sidelines of the controversy involving the poster of a documentary titled 'Kaali'. The poster of filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's documentary showed goddess Kali smoking a cigarette. The poster sparked outrage among Hinduist organizations, which termed it as an insult to Hinduism and Hind sentiments. TMC MP Mahua Moitra courted further controversy when she remarked at an event that she had every right as "an individual to imagine Goddess Kaali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess". Moitra and the Canada-based filmmaker have multiple cases registered against them in different parts of the country.

