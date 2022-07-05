PM Modi to feature in Ram Mandir documentary?

As per reports, preparations are underway to make a documentary on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The documentary will be made by Prasar Bharti, which will reportedly show every important date in Ram Mandir's history. The idea behind making the documentary is to record important events in history for future generations. And this documentary, as per reports, would have incidences of movement that went around the temple, also including the people’s movement wherein the commoner, religious leaders and spiritual leaders came together for the construction of the temple.

According to the information, in this documentary, from the year 1528 to now, everything related to the construction of Ram Mandir will be shown. Not only this but every detail will also be taken care of before making this film so that there is no scope for any mistake with the facts. Therefore, the documentary will be made under the guidance of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

It is also being reported that the documentary will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showing how he stood for the Ram Mandir throughout his political career. It will also reportedly include Ram Mandir’s Bhumi Pujan which was performed by the PM.

ALSO READ: Monday Box Office Collection: R Madhavan’s film clears Monday test, earns more than Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Om

Giving information on this documentary, Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust reportedly said that it is their endeavour to connect every single episode in the film. The documentary will have every important date covered from the year 1528 to the present. Once Prasar Bharti has made the film, the trust will watch it first to ensure that there is nothing wrong with the facts.

ALSO READ: Netflix's Darlings teaser: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah as mother-daughter; both leave netizens impressed

The videography for the documentary has reportedly started under the guidance of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Each phase of the Ram Mandir is being videographed, so that every aspect of this movement can be added to the documentary. In this documentary film, the decision of the Supreme Court will also be included, wherein the Apex court ruled in favour of the Ram temple.