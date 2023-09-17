PM Modi's 73rd birthday: Seven memorable moments from 2014 to 2023 (PHOTOS)

The BJP's resounding victory in the elections in 2014 was the first blow to the Congress party's reputation as invincible in Indian politics. Since then, numerous images of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi have circulated throughout the world. Let's have a look at some unforgettable images among them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a mass yoga session during the International Yoga Day on June 21, 2015 in New Delhi. Yoga Day celebrations in India have had a huge impact on the world's uptake of yoga.



PM Modi addressing the UN General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York City on September 27, 2019.



When PM Modi went to the Himalayas for meditation after landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.



Former US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi arrived to attend the 'Namaste Trump' rally at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad on February 24, 2020.



PM Modi during the inauguration of Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh on October 9, 2020. The 9.02 km (5.6 mi) long 'Atal Tunnel' is presently the world's longest single-tube highway tunnel at an altitude above 3,000 m(10,000 ft)

PM Modi carrying a 'sengol' with Hindu monks during the inauguration of the new building of the Indian Parliament in 2023.



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez pose for a photo during the G20 summit in New Delhi, September 2023.

